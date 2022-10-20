Atlanta police chase ends in crash that left 2 dead in Midtown

Two people are dead after a driver fleeing from Atlanta police crashed into another vehicle at a Midtown intersection early Thursday morning, authorities said.
The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street after the driver of a white Toyota Rav4 failed to stop at a red light while fleeing from an Atlanta officer, according to the Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the crash. The officer had tried to initiate a traffic stop a few blocks north at 17th Street. It was not clear what the stop was for.
At the same time the Rav4 was passing through the intersection, a Mitsubishi Highlander was traveling east on 14th Street and had just entered the intersection, the state patrol said.
The Rav4 struck the driver’s side of the Highlander, killing its driver and front-seat passenger, according to GSP. Three back-seat passengers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their ages or conditions were not disclosed.
The pursuit suspects also sustained serious injuries and were taken to Grady.
The crash investigation left all lanes of that portion of Northside Drive closed for several hours, but traffic was not majorly affected. At least one lane was reopened by 6:45 a.m.
No other details have been released by police.
