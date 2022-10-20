Atlanta police chase ends in crash that left 2 dead in Midtown

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street after the driver of a white Toyota Rav4 failed to stop at a red light while fleeing from an Atlanta officer, according to the Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the crash. The officer had tried to initiate a traffic stop a few blocks north at 17th Street. It was not clear what the stop was for.

At the same time the Rav4 was passing through the intersection, a Mitsubishi Highlander was traveling east on 14th Street and had just entered the intersection, the state patrol said.