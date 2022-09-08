Police: Employee shoots coworker in fight at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant

An employee of reality star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak and Seafood was shot by a coworker Wednesday evening, according to South Fulton police.
Officers received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an employee firing a weapon during a fight at the restaurant on Cascade Road, police said. The shot struck another employee in the arm, and the suspect ran away before police arrived.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
No other details about what led up to the shooting were provided by police, and neither employee was identified. It was not clear where in the restaurant the gunfire took place.
The restaurant is owned by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband, Todd Tucker. Burruss, who also is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, is the longest-running member of the cast and has been featured on the show since season two in 2009.
Earlier this year, Bravo deputed a spinoff show featuring Burruss and her husband called “Kandi & The Gang,” which focuses largely on the couple’s Southern food restaurant OLG. It opened in 2017 in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood.
Blaze Steak and Seafood opened in 2020 and is named for the couple’s daughter, Blaze Tucker.
