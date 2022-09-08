Police: Employee shoots coworker in fight at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant

The restaurant is owned by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband, Todd Tucker. Burruss, who also is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, is the longest-running member of the cast and has been featured on the show since season two in 2009.

Earlier this year, Bravo deputed a spinoff show featuring Burruss and her husband called “Kandi & The Gang,” which focuses largely on the couple’s Southern food restaurant OLG. It opened in 2017 in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

Blaze Steak and Seafood opened in 2020 and is named for the couple’s daughter, Blaze Tucker.

