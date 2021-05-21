Kandi Burruss’ Blaze to reopen after fixing issues following failed restaurant inspection

>>RELATED: You can read the report in detail here

Through a spokeswoman, Burruss declined to comment.

The restaurant is one of two full-time restaurants the couple owns. They opened the Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant in 2017 in Castleberry Hill focused on Southern comfort food.

Burruss, who also acts and sings and owns an adult toy line and a retail clothing boutique, is the longest running cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” on the show since season two in 2009.

In early 2020, Bravo began shooting a spin-off show focused on the OLG restaurant but the pandemic delayed it. Bravo last week announced it was going to bring the show back into production with plans to air the show later this year.

Here is how Bravo describes the show: “Everyone at OLG has a passion ― be it for dancing, comedy or just to follow in Kandi’s mogul footsteps, and these dreams can get in the way of running food and ensuring customers don’t leave those dreaded one-star Yelp reviews. And the fact that some are single and constantly flirting with the cute clientele ― and each other ― doesn’t exactly help things either.”