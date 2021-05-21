Kandi Burruss’ Blaze to reopen after fixing issues following failed restaurant inspection

Blaze Steak & Seafood, the restaurant owned by reality star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, is set to reopen Friday afternoon, two days after failing a restaurant inspection Tuesday.
The restaurant, which debuted last November, voluntarily closed on Thursday to address issues the inspector cited. The score was 55, which is considered a failure.
There was an accumulation of largely minor issues. There were no bugs or rodents seen on the premises.
Blaze lost nine points after the inspector observed a food handler switching from raw seafood to ready-to-eat foods without washing hands and another nine points because the prep coolers were above 41 degrees. Some four-point penalties included a Chick-fil-A cup in an area with regular food supplies, the lack of procedures and supplies for employees to handle vomiting or diarrheal events, pink organic residue in both ice makers and the lack of a consumer advisory on the menu for potentially raw or undercooked meat.
There were three-point deductions related to minor storage problems and staff wearing inappropriate jewelry.
Through a spokeswoman, Burruss declined to comment.
The restaurant is one of two full-time restaurants the couple owns. They opened the Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant in 2017 in Castleberry Hill focused on Southern comfort food.
Burruss, who also acts and sings and owns an adult toy line and a retail clothing boutique, is the longest running cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” on the show since season two in 2009.
In early 2020, Bravo began shooting a spin-off show focused on the OLG restaurant but the pandemic delayed it. Bravo last week announced it was going to bring the show back into production with plans to air the show later this year.
Here is how Bravo describes the show: “Everyone at OLG has a passion ― be it for dancing, comedy or just to follow in Kandi’s mogul footsteps, and these dreams can get in the way of running food and ensuring customers don’t leave those dreaded one-star Yelp reviews. And the fact that some are single and constantly flirting with the cute clientele ― and each other ― doesn’t exactly help things either.”