Kandi Burruss’ ‘Kandi & The Gang’ spinoff debuts March 6

As Bravo notes in a press release, the show will demonstrate how “mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.”

During the series, Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, try to make changes at the restaurant but hit obstacles and face problems when some family members don’t perform up to standards.

Other key characters on the show:

The OLGs: Mama Joyce Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox and Aunt Bertha Jones

Mama Joyce, who appeared frequently on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” when Kandi and Todd were a new couple, is described by Bravo as “the life of the party with all the tea.” Kandi’s Aunt Nora is dubbed “feisty but loving” while Aunt Bertha is called “the side-eye queen of Atlanta.”

DonJuan Clark

DonJuan has been Kandi’s right-hand man for more than a decade and is the eyes and ears for all of Kandi and Todd’s business ventures. He has shown up regularly over the years on “Real Housewives.” On this show, he often has to play mediator between the bosses and the restaurant staff. He wants to tighten up the culture at the restaurant.

Phillip Frempong

An Atlanta native, Phillip is a restaurant consultant who helped Kandi and Todd start a steakhouse Blaze, which opened in 2020. He is now trying to set a new, more buttoned-up tone at OLG but the staff isn’t as receptive as he hopes.

Shawndreca Robinson

Shawndreca, a hostess at OLG, is described by Bravo “as salty with a sharp tongue that occasionally gets her in trouble with management.” She is chronically late so a second host is brought in.

Dom’Unique Variety

Dom’Unique, an original bartender at OLG, is also a former dancer for Kandi and Megan Thee Stallion. Her commitment to dance sometimes supersedes her shifts at the restaurant.

Torin Mitchell

Torin was once an OLG manager but now runs an events business. He has recently been invited back to be a resident events manager for the restaurant.

Brandon Black

He is the current manager of OLG but has a problem dipping his toes in the company water, so to speak. The consultant Phillip steps in to try to rein Brandon in.

Patrick Dallas

Patrick is Kandi’s cousin and Aunt Bertha’s grandson. He handles the OLG parking lot and has a steady girlfriend but still crosses paths with ex Shawndreca, the hostess.

Brian Redmond

Brian was once head bartender but is now a server. He likes to entertain and is a stand-up comic. He also has specialty food items he wants on the OLG menu.

Melvin Jones

Melvin is the grandson of Aunt Bertha and kitchen manager. But Todd isn’t thrilled with what’s going on in the kitchen and the issues of family now comes into play when Todd assesses his job performance.

Rashard Roles

Rashard “Shardo” is the host with the most at Blaze who helps out on occasion at OLG, where Phillip hopes his class, elegance and professionalism will rub off on certain coworkers.