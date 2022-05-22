ajc logo
Police: Do you know who killed this man in Decatur?

DeKalb County Police are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
1 hour ago

The DeKalb County Police Department is turning to the public for help in solving a recent homicide.

Barry Harper, 58, was found dead on the night of April 4 in the 3500 block of Covington Highway in Decatur, according to police. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black beanie, dark-colored jeans and tennis shoes when he was shot.

A witness told police they saw a man wearing an orange sweatshirt and an orange hat run across the highway after hearing a gunshot, police said. However, while police have been unable to confirm whether that man had anything to do with the killing, they would still like to speak with him.

Another witness, who has not been identified, walked into a nearby McDonald’s to tell employees that a man had been shot outside the restaurant, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s homicide unit at 770-724-7850.

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

