Police: Do you know who killed this man in Decatur?

Barry Harper, 58, was found dead on the night of April 4 in the 3500 block of Covington Highway in Decatur, according to police. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black beanie, dark-colored jeans and tennis shoes when he was shot.

A witness told police they saw a man wearing an orange sweatshirt and an orange hat run across the highway after hearing a gunshot, police said. However, while police have been unable to confirm whether that man had anything to do with the killing, they would still like to speak with him.