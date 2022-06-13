Police: Clayton County officer injured after being hit by suspect’s vehicle

When officers arrived at a home in the 5700 block of Riverdale Road just after 8 a.m., they encountered Antonio Phillips, who was said to be armed, Clayton police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish said in a news release. Authorities said Phillips, 22, refused to comply with the officers’ commands and fled the scene.

After a short foot chase, Phillips got into a car, Parrish said. As one of the officers struggled to remove the suspect and keep him from leaving, she was struck by the vehicle and injured, the news release states.