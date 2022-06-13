Police: Clayton County officer injured after being hit by suspect’s vehicle

A Clayton County police officer was struck by a suspect’s vehicle after responding to a domestic disturbance call Monday morning and had to be taken to the hospital, authorities said.
When officers arrived at a home in the 5700 block of Riverdale Road just after 8 a.m., they encountered Antonio Phillips, who was said to be armed, Clayton police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish said in a news release. Authorities said Phillips, 22, refused to comply with the officers’ commands and fled the scene.
After a short foot chase, Phillips got into a car, Parrish said. As one of the officers struggled to remove the suspect and keep him from leaving, she was struck by the vehicle and injured, the news release states.
The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital. Police did not release any information about the severity of her injuries.
With help from neighboring law enforcement agencies, police pinpointed the vehicle’s location and eventually arrested Phillips.
He faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault against a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving, criminal damage/family violence, simple battery, theft by taking, obstruction fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
