Police arrest 14-year-old suspected of shooting 2 other teens in Athens

The teen faces four counts of aggravated assault, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nellie B. Community apartments. Officers found a 17-year-old boy shot in the leg near East Carver and Cone drives. A second victim, a 16-year-old boy who’d been shot in the upper back, showed up at the scene moments later, according to police.