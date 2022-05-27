Police arrest 14-year-old suspected of shooting 2 other teens in Athens

Clarke County deputies on Friday arrested a 14-year-old accused of shooting two teenagers at an Athens apartment complex earlier this week.
The teen faces four counts of aggravated assault, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
Police continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nellie B. Community apartments. Officers found a 17-year-old boy shot in the leg near East Carver and Cone drives. A second victim, a 16-year-old boy who’d been shot in the upper back, showed up at the scene moments later, according to police.
The incident was one of three shootings in Athens in less than 24 hours Monday and Tuesday. The spate of gun violence left four victims with non-life-threatening injuries.
Tuesday’s shooting stemmed from an argument that began on social media, according to investigators. Police said both teens were taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or email him at paul.johnson@accgov.com.
