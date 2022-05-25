Police investigating 3 shootings in Athens in 2 days

Four people, including two teenagers, have been wounded in three separate shootings this week that the Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating.
Department officials issued news releases on all three shootings and are asking for the public’s help to gather information in the respective investigations.
None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, and police said the shootings do not appear to be connected.
The latest shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nellie B. Community apartments. Police said officers went to the scene near East Carver and Cone drives and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a 16-year-old boy who’d been shot in the upper back, showed up at the scene moments later.
Both teens were taken to the hospital, police said. According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a “denigrating” social media post. The two victims were riding around when they spotted someone they thought was behind the posts and confronted them.
No information was released about the suspects, who fled the scene after the shooting.
Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or email him at paul.johnson@accgov.com.
On Monday, a 29-year-old man was wounded when shots rang out during a fight in the 200 block of Chalfont Lane around 4 p.m., according to police. That victim showed up at a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Anyone with information on that case is asked to call Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or email him at david.harrison@accgov.com.
Later that day, a 40-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of Jennings Mill Parkway around 10:45 p.m. Police said paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. Anyone with information on that incident is asked to call Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or email him at scott.black@accgov.com.
About the Author