Police investigating 3 shootings in Athens in 2 days

No information was released about the suspects, who fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or email him at paul.johnson@accgov.com.

On Monday, a 29-year-old man was wounded when shots rang out during a fight in the 200 block of Chalfont Lane around 4 p.m., according to police. That victim showed up at a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Anyone with information on that case is asked to call Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or email him at david.harrison@accgov.com.

Later that day, a 40-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of Jennings Mill Parkway around 10:45 p.m. Police said paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. Anyone with information on that incident is asked to call Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or email him at scott.black@accgov.com.