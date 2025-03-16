Piedmont Fayette goes into lockdown after gun discharged near ER parking lot

A firearm was discharged outside Piedmont Fayette on Sunday, causing the hospital to go into a brief lockdown, authorities said.

Fayette County deputies and Fayetteville police responded to an active shooter call at the hospital, located near Highway 54 in Fayetteville, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a gun was fired near the emergency room parking lot, leading to a massive presence of law enforcement.