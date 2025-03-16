Piedmont Fayette goes into lockdown after gun discharged near ER parking lot

A firearm was discharged outside Piedmont Fayette on Sunday, causing the hospital to go into a brief lockdown, authorities said.
Fayette County deputies and Fayetteville police responded to an active shooter call at the hospital, located near Highway 54 in Fayetteville, according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived, they learned that a gun was fired near the emergency room parking lot, leading to a massive presence of law enforcement.
“Officials have confirmed this is not an active shooter situation,” the sheriff’s office said.
By 1:15 p.m., Fayetteville police said the scene was secure. Details are limited, but police said no one was injured during the incident and there were no ongoing threats to the public.
An investigation was underway to “gather more information and ensure the safety of all individuals involved,” the sheriff’s office said.
“I do not have any further details that can be released at this time,” a police spokesperson added.
