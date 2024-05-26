Person struck, killed by train in northeast Atlanta

A person was killed Saturday night after being hit by a Norfolk Southern train in northeast Atlanta, officials said.
The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of East Paces Ferry Road and Roxboro Road, according to authorities. The location is a short distance from Peachtree Road, and near where the neighborhoods of Lenox Park, Buckhead Heights, Pine Hills, and Ridgedale Park, intersect.
Norfolk Southern officials confirmed the person was struck while on the tracks. Their identity was not released.
“No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time,” the company wrote in a statement.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said they received a call for the incident around 7:40 p.m., but that Norfolk Southern Railroad police were taking the lead in the investigation. On Sunday, railroad police said all information about the incident would be provided by the company’s media relations team, which only provided its statement and time of the incident.
In the statement, Norfolk Southern reiterated the dangers of walking or traveling on the railroad tracks, writing how they are “uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety.”
“We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public,” the company added.
No more information was released about the incident, including what the person was doing on the tracks, or if the train sounded its horn.
An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Warrick Page - American Battle M
Credit: John Spink