Person struck, killed by train in northeast Atlanta

“No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time,” the company wrote in a statement.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said they received a call for the incident around 7:40 p.m., but that Norfolk Southern Railroad police were taking the lead in the investigation. On Sunday, railroad police said all information about the incident would be provided by the company’s media relations team, which only provided its statement and time of the incident.

In the statement, Norfolk Southern reiterated the dangers of walking or traveling on the railroad tracks, writing how they are “uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety.”

“We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public,” the company added.

No more information was released about the incident, including what the person was doing on the tracks, or if the train sounded its horn.

An investigation is ongoing.

