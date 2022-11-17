Person hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta

A representative for Norfolk Southern said the company would lead the death investigation after the person was struck on the tracks alongside West Whitehall Street, an area near the West End MARTA station. The train was owned and operated by CSX, the spokesperson said.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with those mourning this person,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement. “Railroad tracks and right-of-way are dangerous places with 24/7 operations, and are simply never a safe place for the public.”