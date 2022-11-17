ajc logo
Person hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta

Credit: File Photo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A person was hit and killed by a train in southwest Atlanta overnight, railroad officials confirmed.

A representative for Norfolk Southern said the company would lead the death investigation after the person was struck on the tracks alongside West Whitehall Street, an area near the West End MARTA station. The train was owned and operated by CSX, the spokesperson said.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with those mourning this person,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement. “Railroad tracks and right-of-way are dangerous places with 24/7 operations, and are simply never a safe place for the public.”

Atlanta police said Norfolk Southern was leading the investigation and did not provide any additional details.

