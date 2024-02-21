Person fatally struck by train near Cheshire Bridge Road in NE Atlanta

A person was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a CSX train in northeast Atlanta, officials said.
The victim was struck around 6:15 a.m. on the tracks west of Cheshire Bridge Road near Faulkner Road, according to CSX spokesperson Sheriee Bowman.
Atlanta police and fire officials responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead, Bowman said. They were unidentified as of late Wednesday morning, according to an investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the company wrote in a statement.
Atlanta police declined to provide more information and said CSX police were “resuming” the lead in the investigation.
CSX advises people to never walk on tracks and always expect a train, which is unable to stop quickly. A freight train traveling 55 mph takes more than a mile, or the length of about 18 football fields, to stop, the company said.
