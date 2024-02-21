Person fatally struck by train near Cheshire Bridge Road in NE Atlanta

A person was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a CSX train in northeast Atlanta, officials said.

The victim was struck around 6:15 a.m. on the tracks west of Cheshire Bridge Road near Faulkner Road, according to CSX spokesperson Sheriee Bowman.

Atlanta police and fire officials responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead, Bowman said. They were unidentified as of late Wednesday morning, according to an investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.