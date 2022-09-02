Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Gwinnett high school

Gwinnett County police are searching for the driver of a black Nissan Sentra who they say hit and killed a pedestrian near McClure Health Science High School before fleeing the scene Friday morning.
Officers were called to the site of the crash on Club Drive just after 6:20 a.m., Gwinnett police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. A 66-year-old man, who was not identified, was killed.
Though the deadly crash took place near the high school campus, the victim had no connection to the school, Channel 2 Action News reported.
No further information about the incident has been released. Police have not said if they were able to capture the suspect car’s license plate number.
