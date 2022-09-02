ajc logo
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Gwinnett high school

Gwinnett County police are investigating a hit-and-run near McClure Health Science High School that left a 66-year-old pedestrian dead.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are searching for the driver of a black Nissan Sentra who they say hit and killed a pedestrian near McClure Health Science High School before fleeing the scene Friday morning.

Officers were called to the site of the crash on Club Drive just after 6:20 a.m., Gwinnett police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. A 66-year-old man, who was not identified, was killed.

Though the deadly crash took place near the high school campus, the victim had no connection to the school, Channel 2 Action News reported.

No further information about the incident has been released. Police have not said if they were able to capture the suspect car’s license plate number.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

