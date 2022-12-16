Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say

An 81-year-old man who was driving in Marietta early Friday morning hit and killed a pedestrian, continued driving and was later found stopped on a highway in southeast Bartow County, according to police.
The driver was not hurt but exhibited “signs of confusion” when he was located by Emerson police officers on Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. He was taken to the hospital and no charges had been filed against him as of Friday morning.
The hit-and-run victim is a 36-year-old man who McPhilamy described as a “transient known to stay in or near Marietta.”
The crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Polytechnic Lane, McPhilamy said. The man was driving south in a 2008 Ford Taurus X while the victim and another man were walking on the shoulder of the road in the same direction.
The Taurus hit the 36-year-old, but the driver continued on without stopping to render aid or call 911, McPhilamy said. The driver was found more than 20 miles away, stopped in a northbound lane on Joe Frank Harris Parkway, also known as U.S. 41. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for evaluation.
The investigation into the crash remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta police at 770-794-5364.
