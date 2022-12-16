Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say

The driver was not hurt but exhibited “signs of confusion” when he was located by Emerson police officers on Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. He was taken to the hospital and no charges had been filed against him as of Friday morning.

The hit-and-run victim is a 36-year-old man who McPhilamy described as a “transient known to stay in or near Marietta.”