Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By Jennifer Brett
30 minutes ago

A person riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car, the Atlanta Police Department said.

The department’s Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene about 11:11 p.m. Sunday and a spokesman later released this information:

“The preliminary investigation indicates the driver and passenger of a vehicle were involved in a single-vehicle auto accident on the I-85 northbound ramp. After the accident, both occupants exited the vehicle and climbed over a dividing wall and into an active lane of traffic on I-75. At that time, the driver and passenger (now pedestrians) were both struck by a vehicle traveling along I-75 northbound. One pedestrian was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The second pedestrian (the passenger during the original accident) was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle that struck both pedestrians stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The investigation continues.”

