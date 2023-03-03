X
Dark Mode Toggle

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at busy Cobb intersection

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Marietta man was in crosswalk when he was struck, officials say

A Marietta man who was hit by a Mercedes-Benz sedan while walking in a Cobb County crosswalk early Friday morning died from his injuries, police said.

Filiberto Ramirez-Hernandez, 53, of Marietta, was hit just after midnight while walking across Austell Road, Cobb police said. He was struck by a silver 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 driven by 39-year-old Dain Hines of Atlanta, according to police.

The force of the impact threw Ramirez-Hernandez across the busy intersection, police said. The junction of Austell and Hurt roads, ringed with restaurants and strip malls, sits between Marietta and Austell.

Ramirez-Hernandez was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, which is less than a mile from the scene of the crash, according to police. At the hospital, the 53-year-old was pronounced dead.

Hines also complained of injuries but was not taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel, police said. The fatal crash is under investigation, and police did not say if charges would be filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or could have other information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 1 arrested, 1 at large after robbery of painter at Johns Creek Panera1h ago

Credit: City of Brookhaven

Court reverses $6.7M ruling against Brookhaven over failed project
2h ago

Credit: ap

Frenzied celebration in Athens as Georgia’s Nolan Smith ‘wins’ NFL combine
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Kevin Pillar’s veteran presence, two pitchers throw well, Soroka update
21h ago
The Latest

WEATHER UPDATE: Parts of metro Atlanta under tornado watch
8m ago
Police seek help identifying 2nd suspect in fatal shooting near Norcross
52m ago
Cops: 1 arrested, 1 at large after robbery of painter at Johns Creek Panera
1h ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
1h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top