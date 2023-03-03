Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at busy Cobb intersection

Filiberto Ramirez-Hernandez, 53, of Marietta, was hit just after midnight while walking across Austell Road, Cobb police said. He was struck by a silver 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 driven by 39-year-old Dain Hines of Atlanta, according to police.

The force of the impact threw Ramirez-Hernandez across the busy intersection, police said. The junction of Austell and Hurt roads, ringed with restaurants and strip malls, sits between Marietta and Austell.