Paulding sheriff fires deputy under GBI investigation in use-of-force case

Canaris’ lawyers, who announced plans to file a civil rights suit against Paulding, have said Canaris was never given the opportunity to comply with McMaster’s commands.

Dashcam video shows Canaris continuing to protest as McMaster grabs the man’s wrist and pushes him against the hood of the patrol car. Then, McMaster grabs Canaris around the waist and hoists him backward, slamming him to the ground. The impact fractured Canaris’ skull and broke his collarbone, according to the incident report.

At a news conference announcing their civil rights suit, Canaris’ lawyers raised questions about McMaster’s past conduct, claiming he had a history of aggressive behavior. They shared documentation from McMaster’s personnel file in which one of the deputy’s former supervisors at the jail wrote that they “recognized that Deputy McMaster can be unnecessarily overly aggressive in handling situations that arise in the detention center.”

Canaris hired lawyers the week after the incident in March 2022, but the case did not become public until video footage from the incident was anonymously posted on YouTube in February. The video led to a public outcry. Soon after, the sheriff’s office requested the GBI to take over the investigation and placed McMaster on administrative duty.

Canaris was charged with obstruction in December, about nine months after the incident.