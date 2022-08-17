Paulding man sentenced to life for murdering missing Gwinnett man

A man, who admitted to killing a Gwinnett County man after he was reported missing in 2021, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Wesley Richard Brock, 54, of Dallas, was found guilty Friday of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, court records show. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years, in the death of 54-year-old Ronald Leonard Williams.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” the district attorney’s office said.
Williams was reported missing by his family Nov. 28, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said at the time. From there, Gwinnett detectives tracked the last known location of Williams’ car and phone to Paulding, Henson said.
On Dec. 3, 2021, detectives found Williams’ car parked at an apartment complex in Cobb County. Evidence in the car led investigators to believe an assault had taken place, and the search for Williams was widened to include the GBI.
Investigators canvassed the area around the apartments where Williams’ car was found and continued to look into additional leads, Henson said. The investigation led detectives to take out a search warrant for Brock’s home in Dallas. Brock was described to officials as an associate of Williams.
Detectives and GBI agents interviewed Brock, Henson said, before he confessed to shooting Williams and getting rid of his body near Williams Road in rural northern Paulding. Williams’ remains were recovered and examined by the Paulding coroner.
