ajc logo
X

Paulding man sentenced to life for murdering missing Gwinnett man

Wesley Richard Brock was sentenced to life in prison in the killing of Ronald Leonard Williams, Paulding County officials said.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Wesley Richard Brock was sentenced to life in prison in the killing of Ronald Leonard Williams, Paulding County officials said.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man, who admitted to killing a Gwinnett County man after he was reported missing in 2021, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Wesley Richard Brock, 54, of Dallas, was found guilty Friday of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, court records show. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years, in the death of 54-year-old Ronald Leonard Williams.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” the district attorney’s office said.

Williams was reported missing by his family Nov. 28, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said at the time. From there, Gwinnett detectives tracked the last known location of Williams’ car and phone to Paulding, Henson said.

ExploreCops: Paulding man confesses to killing Gwinnett man who had been reported missing

On Dec. 3, 2021, detectives found Williams’ car parked at an apartment complex in Cobb County. Evidence in the car led investigators to believe an assault had taken place, and the search for Williams was widened to include the GBI.

Investigators canvassed the area around the apartments where Williams’ car was found and continued to look into additional leads, Henson said. The investigation led detectives to take out a search warrant for Brock’s home in Dallas. Brock was described to officials as an associate of Williams.

Detectives and GBI agents interviewed Brock, Henson said, before he confessed to shooting Williams and getting rid of his body near Williams Road in rural northern Paulding. Williams’ remains were recovered and examined by the Paulding coroner.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it5h ago
Breaking: Kemp blasts Fulton DA’s office for playing politics as he fights subpoena
1h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
4h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
16h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
16h ago
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label
3h ago
The Latest
Ex-Fort Gordon soldier sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child porn
1h ago
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Cobb County charges dropped in July
3h ago
Man found fatally shot in the middle of SW Atlanta street, police say
4h ago
Featured
Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot Monday. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS)

Credit: Alie Skowronski

Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
3h ago
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top