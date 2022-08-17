Paulding man sentenced to life for murdering missing Gwinnett man

Wesley Richard Brock, 54, of Dallas, was found guilty Friday of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, court records show. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years, in the death of 54-year-old Ronald Leonard Williams.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” the district attorney’s office said.