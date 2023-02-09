Paulding day care owner arrested again as child cruelty charges pile up

The original investigation began when an anonymous tipster provided video that showed Lipsky abusing multiple children, Henson said. After reviewing that video, deputies arrested Lipsky on one count of aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and five counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

According to the warrants from Lipsky’s first arrest, she is accused of hitting children in the head with a plastic container, striking them in the face and hitting one child in the face so hard that they fell to the ground.

Copies of the arrest warrants containing Lipsky’s new charges claim that security cameras captured her frequently hitting children in the head and face, and sometimes spanking them. Lipsky is accused of hitting one child, who was a frequent recipient of her alleged abuse, 20 times in the head Jan. 23.

Detectives ask that anyone with additional information contact the Paulding sheriff’s office’s investigations tip line at 770-443-3047.