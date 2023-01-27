Paulding day care owner arrested, charged with assaulting children

Marie Lipsky, 63, was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies executed a search warrant on her home where she also runs her day care business, Reach for the Sky Academy, the sheriff’s office said. Lipsky was booked into the Paulding jail on one count of aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and five counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

Lipsky remained in jail without bond Friday, the sheriff’s office said.