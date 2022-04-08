Passenger in Range Rover shot, killed in Midtown Atlanta

A passenger in a Range Rover was shot and killed Friday morning in an area of Midtown Atlanta popular for nightlife, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The 28-year-old victim was discovered after an off-duty Atlanta police officer heard gunshots in the area of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue and went to investigate, according to the news station. He was found dead inside the SUV around 2 a.m.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, which took place outside several bars and nightclubs. The driver of the Range Rover was taken in for questioning, police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told Channel 2 from the scene.
“We can put out at this time we do think the entire incident took place inside of the vehicle,” said Woolfolk, who commands the police department’s homicide unit. “We do have an individual that’s on scene that is cooperating with the investigation that we have taken back to headquarters to speak to at this time.”
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Police do not know if the shooting is connected to any of the nearby businesses.
“We are going to work complete timeline back to see where they were coming from and exactly what was going on,” Woolfolk said.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
