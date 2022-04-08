ajc logo
X

Passenger in Range Rover shot, killed in Midtown Atlanta

A 28-year-old man was found dead Friday morning at the corner of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue in Midtown Atlanta. He had been the passenger of a white Range Rover, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
A 28-year-old man was found dead Friday morning at the corner of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue in Midtown Atlanta. He had been the passenger of a white Range Rover, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A passenger in a Range Rover was shot and killed Friday morning in an area of Midtown Atlanta popular for nightlife, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The 28-year-old victim was discovered after an off-duty Atlanta police officer heard gunshots in the area of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue and went to investigate, according to the news station. He was found dead inside the SUV around 2 a.m.

caption arrowCaption
A 28-year-old victim had been the passenger of a white Range Rover, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A 28-year-old victim had been the passenger of a white Range Rover, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
A 28-year-old victim had been the passenger of a white Range Rover, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, which took place outside several bars and nightclubs. The driver of the Range Rover was taken in for questioning, police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told Channel 2 from the scene.

“We can put out at this time we do think the entire incident took place inside of the vehicle,” said Woolfolk, who commands the police department’s homicide unit. “We do have an individual that’s on scene that is cooperating with the investigation that we have taken back to headquarters to speak to at this time.”

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police collect evidence at the scene of a deadly shooting at the corner of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue on Friday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police collect evidence at the scene of a deadly shooting at the corner of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue on Friday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police collect evidence at the scene of a deadly shooting at the corner of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue on Friday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police do not know if the shooting is connected to any of the nearby businesses.

“We are going to work complete timeline back to see where they were coming from and exactly what was going on,” Woolfolk said.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man killed, suspect in custody following shooting at Five Points MARTA station
9h ago
Gainesville cop fired following domestic violence arrest
9h ago
Body found in SW Atlanta pond
10h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top