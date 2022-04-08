Passenger in Range Rover shot, killed in Midtown Atlanta

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, which took place outside several bars and nightclubs. The driver of the Range Rover was taken in for questioning, police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told Channel 2 from the scene.

“We can put out at this time we do think the entire incident took place inside of the vehicle,” said Woolfolk, who commands the police department’s homicide unit. “We do have an individual that’s on scene that is cooperating with the investigation that we have taken back to headquarters to speak to at this time.”