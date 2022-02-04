Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Parents charged with murder after unconscious child found at Georgia Buc-ee’s

Christopher Scott Palmer and Shelly Deanna Rooks face murder charges in the death of their 9-month-old.

Credit: Warner Robins Police Department

caption arrowCaption
Christopher Scott Palmer and Shelly Deanna Rooks face murder charges in the death of their 9-month-old.

Credit: Warner Robins Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Two parents face murder and child cruelty charges after their unresponsive 9-month-old son was discovered last weekend in an RV parked outside a Middle Georgia convenience store, officials said.

Officers responded to the Buc-ee’s in Warner Robins just before 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about an unconscious baby, the police department said in a Facebook post. One of the parents told first responders they dropped the child while bathing him inside their parked RV, investigators said.

The boy was taken to a Macon hospital before being airlifted to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location. Authorities said doctors found injuries on the child — “past and present” — that were consistent with abuse.

The child’s parents, 40-year-old Christopher Scott Palmer and 26-year-old Shelly Deanna Rooks, were arrested on child cruelty charges. Two other children were turned over to the Division of Family & Children Services.

The parents’ charges were upgraded early Friday after police were notified the 9-month-old died, the department said. Palmer now faces additional charges of felony murder and aggravated battery, and Rooks is charged with second-degree murder.

The child’s name was not released. Both parents are being held at the Peach County Jail, records show.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the child cruelty case is asked to call detectives at 478-302-5380.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
4-year-old found safe in Douglas County after father was shot; mother arrested
25m ago
Man steals gold, jewelry from Dahlonega gold mine
29m ago
Bartow man gets 65 years in prison for 86-year-old’s beating death
51m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top