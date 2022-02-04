Parents charged with murder after unconscious child found at Georgia Buc-ee’s

Officers responded to the Buc-ee’s in Warner Robins just before 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about an unconscious baby, the police department said in a Facebook post. One of the parents told first responders they dropped the child while bathing him inside their parked RV, investigators said.

The boy was taken to a Macon hospital before being airlifted to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location. Authorities said doctors found injuries on the child — “past and present” — that were consistent with abuse.