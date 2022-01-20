Ammonia leak at Cherokee County chicken plant sends 3 workers to hospital

Three employees of a Cherokee County chicken plant were taken to a hospital Wednesday night after an ammonia leak forced the plant to be evacuated, Channel 2 Action News reported.
A total of 45 employees were inside the Pilgrim’s Pride plant on Univeter Road when the leak was reported about 8 p.m., Cherokee fire officials told the news station. They evacuated and were waiting outside the building when the first crews arrived.
After being evaluated by paramedics, three employees were taken to a hospital, according to Channel 2. Two suffered severe injuries, and their conditions are unknown, the news station reported.
The leak closed the northbound lanes of I-575 between Sixes Road and Hickory Flat Highway for two hours Wednesday night while hazmat crews responded to the plant. Univeter Road was also blocked between Ga. 5 and Chattin Drive, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Only the Pilgrim’s Pride plant was evacuated, but officials were urging residents to avoid the area while it was being ventilated. The interstate reopened about 10:50 p.m., and Univeter Road remained closed overnight.
According to Channel 2, a broken pipe that was leaking ammonia has been fixed, but officials have not yet allowed the plant to reopen.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author