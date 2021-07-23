BREAKING: Feds say Gainesville poultry plant at fault for 6 deaths

The victims were identified as Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.

Caption (From left) Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, Nelly Gisel Perez Rafael, Saulo Suarez-Bernal, Corey Alan Murphy and Edgar Uriel Vera-Garcia. All photos from Memorial Park Funeral Homes, except for Corey Alan Murphy from Norris-New Funeral Home, and Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera from family.

According to OSHA findings, among the violations were pallets of products and boxes blocked emergency exit routes in the area where the leak happened, along with poorly lit exit areas.

“Employees were exposed to thermal and asphyxiation injuries or death caused by hazards resulting from the uncontrolled release of liquid nitrogen and nitrogen vapor from the liquid nitrogen system ... that was not operated in a manner that would protect employees from serious injuries and death,” the OSHA letter to the plant states.

Meanwhile, the plant is still operating because OSHA is not authorized to close the business down, the agency said Friday. The plant did not immediately respond Friday to comment about the OSHA findings.

The federal investigation into the deadly leak found that both Foundation Food Group and Messer LLC of Bridgewater, New Jersey, failed to implement any of the safety procedures necessary to prevent the nitrogen leak. Employees didn’t have the knowledge nor equipment in place that could have saved their lives, OSHA said. In addition to those two companies, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. of Kieler, Wisconsin, and FS Group Inc. of Albertville, Alabama – also responsible for operations at the Gainesville facility – were cited and fined by OSHA.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

— Staff writer Michael E. Kanell contributed to this report.