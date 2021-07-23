BREAKING: Feds say Gainesville poultry plant at fault for 6 deaths

The employees of a Gainesville poultry plant hadn’t been trained on the deadly effects of exposure to liquid nitrogen, a chemical used in the refrigeration system, federal investigators said Friday. So when the odorless gas leaked into the plant in January, there were no safety measures in place.
Six people died in the Jan. 28 incident at Foundation Food Group, Inc., in the heart of Georgia’s dominant poultry industry, and a dozen others were injured. But all of the deaths could have been prevented, the U.S. Department of Labor said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited various companies involved with 59 violations totaling nearly $1 million, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Friday.
“Six people’s deaths, and injuries suffered by at least a dozen others, were entirely avoidable,” Walsh said in an emailed statement. “The Department of Labor is dedicated to upholding the law and using everything in our power to get justice for the workers’ families. The bottom line is no one should leave for work wondering if they’ll return home at the end of the day, and the Department of Labor is committed to holding bad actors accountable.”
By 7 a.m. Jan. 28, employees at the plant realized there was a problem, according to Jim Frederick, acting assistant secretary of labor OSHA. Three maintenance workers, attempting to troubleshoot the leak, were the first three killed. Two others also died at the plant and a sixth person died at a local hospital, investigators have said.
The victims were identified as Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.
According to OSHA findings, among the violations were pallets of products and boxes blocked emergency exit routes in the area where the leak happened, along with poorly lit exit areas.
“Employees were exposed to thermal and asphyxiation injuries or death caused by hazards resulting from the uncontrolled release of liquid nitrogen and nitrogen vapor from the liquid nitrogen system ... that was not operated in a manner that would protect employees from serious injuries and death,” the OSHA letter to the plant states.
Meanwhile, the plant is still operating because OSHA is not authorized to close the business down, the agency said Friday. The plant did not immediately respond Friday to comment about the OSHA findings.
The federal investigation into the deadly leak found that both Foundation Food Group and Messer LLC of Bridgewater, New Jersey, failed to implement any of the safety procedures necessary to prevent the nitrogen leak. Employees didn’t have the knowledge nor equipment in place that could have saved their lives, OSHA said. In addition to those two companies, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. of Kieler, Wisconsin, and FS Group Inc. of Albertville, Alabama – also responsible for operations at the Gainesville facility – were cited and fined by OSHA.
— Staff writer Michael E. Kanell contributed to this report.