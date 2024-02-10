Officials investigating after charred police vehicle found in SE Atlanta

Local and federal agencies are investigating after a police vehicle was found burning Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta, officials said.

Atlanta police officers and firefighters were called to the 300 block of Greendale Drive, off Browns Mill Road, shortly before 4 a.m. regarding the vehicle fire. As crews were extinguishing the flames, police said they noticed it was an Atlanta Police Department patrol vehicle.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News that the fire is being investigated as an arson. He added that officials are looking through various cameras located in the area.