Officials investigating after charred police vehicle found in SE Atlanta

Local and federal agencies are investigating after a police vehicle was found burning Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta, officials said.
Atlanta police officers and firefighters were called to the 300 block of Greendale Drive, off Browns Mill Road, shortly before 4 a.m. regarding the vehicle fire. As crews were extinguishing the flames, police said they noticed it was an Atlanta Police Department patrol vehicle.
Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News that the fire is being investigated as an arson. He added that officials are looking through various cameras located in the area.
“Obviously one of our officers was targeted. We still don’t know why. But clearly this was a fire that was set on purpose,” Schierbaum said.
The vehicle was parked, and no one was inside at the time of the blaze, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.
Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the GBI, the Atlanta fire arson unit, and the city’s police department are all investigating the fire.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
