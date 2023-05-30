Boy, 15, dies after being shot in face in Cobb neighborhood, police say

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in a Cobb County neighborhood Sunday morning, one of two metro Atlanta teenagers killed since school ended last week.

Cobb police responded at around 11:35 a.m. to a trouble unknown call at Quiet Creek Court, a residential area located north of the East-West Connector near Hurt Road Park. When officers arrived, the teenager, who was not publicly identified, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injury.

Also on Sunday, 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell, 16, a star athlete and student at Benjamin E. Mays High School, was fatally shot at a large gathering outside the school.

“Her mother, who is my dear friend, an amazing woman, is absolutely devastated,” family spokesperson Davida Huntley said. “Her mother wants the world to know her daughter’s name. Her words over and over have been, ‘They took my superstar from me.’”

Details in the Cobb case are limited, and no motive was provided by authorities. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 770-499-4111.

