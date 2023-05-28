Teen dead, another injured in shooting outside SW Atlanta high school

A 16-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is injured after gunfire erupted early Sunday near a southwest Atlanta high school.

Atlanta police responded to the shooting at around 2:30 a.m. outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in the Mays neighborhood near I-285. When officers arrived, they found the two teenage victims with gunshot wounds at the end of the exiting driveway of the school, according to a press statement from the school. The gathering of teens was unauthorized by the school, according to the press statement.

The girl, who was in critical condition, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was identified as Breasia Powell by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The teenage boy was also taken to a hospital by ambulance and is said to be stable.

Details are limited, but there appeared to have been confrontation at a graduation party prior to the shooting, according to Channel 2 Action News. Atlanta police said they were asked to investigate the incident at the request of the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department.

A motive is unclear, and authorities have not publicly stated whether anyone was arrested. There was a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

