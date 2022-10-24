Officials ID victims in South Fulton house fire that killed 4

Five people escaped with injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to the fire department. Later that day, Adams’ and Outlor’s bodies were recovered from the burned home.

The search continued Wednesday night for the two other occupants, Jackson said. When they could not be found, the fire department received assistance from Atlanta Fire Rescue, who sent specialists to help stabilize the home’s structure, as well as a Sandy Springs cadaver dog, Jackson said.

Late Thursday afternoon, the bodies of the child and woman were found.

Though officials have not confirmed the child’s identity, a woman identifying herself as the 7-year-old’s mother has shared more details on a GoFundMe page created to raise money for the girl’s funeral.

Onrica Harris, the victim’s mother, identified the girl as Hailey Harris, according to the fundraising page. Hailey’s funeral date has not been set, Onrica Harris said, and few other details were provided. Family members identified the 49-year-old woman as Hailey’s grandmother, according to Channel 2.

Leonard Varnes, a neighbor, told reporters at the scene he had just been woken up by his alarm when he heard sirens.

“When I went to the door, it was just lit up,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, my God,’ and I ran out.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.