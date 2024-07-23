Breaking: Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled
Officials ID man fatally shot at DeKalb gas station near Pine Lake Beach

16 minutes ago

Officials on Tuesday morning identified a man who was shot and killed at a DeKalb County gas station a day earlier.

DeKalb police were called just before 5 a.m. Monday to a BP station on the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road. The newly constructed building is situated near Pine Lake Beach in the Pine Lake neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the victim dead from a gunshot wound, police said. He was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Estrada-Petersen of Hampton by the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide detectives responded to the station to investigate but have not provided a motive. No arrests have been made.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

