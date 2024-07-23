Officials ID man fatally shot at DeKalb gas station near Pine Lake Beach

Officials on Tuesday morning identified a man who was shot and killed at a DeKalb County gas station a day earlier.

DeKalb police were called just before 5 a.m. Monday to a BP station on the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road. The newly constructed building is situated near Pine Lake Beach in the Pine Lake neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the victim dead from a gunshot wound, police said. He was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Estrada-Petersen of Hampton by the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office.