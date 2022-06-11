Off-duty Henry County police officer shot at Atlanta gas station

The officer was off-duty when the shooting occurred just before 1:30 Saturday morning in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Atlanta police said he pulled into the gas station and decided to leave when he saw a large group of people loitering outside.

As he was exiting the gas station, an unidentified man fired shots into the victim’s driver’s side door, police said. The man drove himself to Grady Memorial Hospital, where officers met with him and he told them he was an off-duty cop from Henry County.