Off-duty Henry County police officer shot at Atlanta gas station

Police are investigating after an off-duty Henry County police officer was shot at a gas station in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Henry County police officer is in the hospital recovering after being shot at a northwest Atlanta gas station, police said.

The officer was off-duty when the shooting occurred just before 1:30 Saturday morning in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Atlanta police said he pulled into the gas station and decided to leave when he saw a large group of people loitering outside.

As he was exiting the gas station, an unidentified man fired shots into the victim’s driver’s side door, police said. The man drove himself to Grady Memorial Hospital, where officers met with him and he told them he was an off-duty cop from Henry County.

Officials did not release the wounded officer’s name or provide an update on his condition.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

