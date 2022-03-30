ajc logo
Off-duty Atlanta police officer 1 of 2 people robbed at gunpoint

An off-duty Atlanta police sergeant was robbed Tuesday afternoon near downtown, followed by a woman who was robbed while sitting in her car in Midtown around 9 p.m., police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

An off-duty Atlanta police sergeant was robbed Tuesday afternoon near downtown, followed by a woman who was robbed while sitting in her car in Midtown around 9 p.m., police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
Police have not said if the incidents are related

Two people, one of them an off-duty Atlanta police sergeant, were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in similar incidents involving pedestrians, according to police.

The first incident took place around 1 p.m. on Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood near downtown, Atlanta police said in a news release. The victim, an off-duty officer, reported that he was robbed by three men.

One of the men grabbed the off-duty officer’s backpack, while two others brandished guns and threatened bystanders before fleeing, police said. No one was injured, and police did not say what was in the backpack.

The second incident took place about two miles away and several hours later, police said. Just before 9 p.m., a woman was sitting in her car on Myrtle Street in Midtown when a man approached her and robbed her at gunpoint. Again, no injuries were reported and police did not detail what was taken.

Though both robberies took place near one another on the same day, police have not said if they are related.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

