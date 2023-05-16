Norcross man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Gwinnett hotel killing

According to the DA’s office, Gonzalez had allegedly set up a drug deal in the room under Gomez’s name, but the other men decided to make it a robbery without their knowledge.

Pinon-Lopez told police that Perez-Duran shot Pastor-Vital with a gun that Gonzalez gave him, the DA’s office said. He also stated that Perez-Duran grabbed a backpack full of methamphetamine off the victim and told him to take it.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez told police that when he went back to the room after the incident, Gomez said Pinon-Lopez shot the victim. The DA’s office on Tuesday said it was still unclear who pulled the trigger.

Pinon-Lopez was arrested a few weeks after the shooting. On Friday, he was also found guilty of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the DA’s office.

Perez-Duran has not been arrested. He is wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery, but his whereabouts are unknown. “To the best of our knowledge, he fled to Mexico in 2019 and has not been seen since,” prosecutors said.

Both Gonzalez and Gomez were sentenced after agreeing to plea deals. In May 2021, Gomez was given three years probation on a possession of heroin charge, while Gonzalez was later convicted on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. He was sentenced this month to 30 years with the first 15 in confinement, according to the DA’s office.

“Should Julio ever be found, Jonathan’s plea deal will require him to testify at that trial as well, which was largely the basis for offering the plea,” prosecutors added.