Man killed in I-85 motorcycle crash had pending murder case in Hall County, DA says

Jerrail Maurice Mickens, 32, was found unresponsive by Atlanta police after his motorcycle crashed around 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Cheshire Bridge Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His motorcycle was found several feet away, investigators said.

Mickens, who was out on bond at the time of the crash, was charged in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Kylie Mickens. His wife, Porscha Danielle Mickens, 29, faces the same charges.