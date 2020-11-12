Hall County couple accused of starving 5-year-old daughter granted bond

“She had a hard time keeping weight on from birth,” Mull previously told AJC.com, adding that Kylie never weighed much more than 10 pounds. “This is a medical issue, not a ‘starvation’ issue.”

The couple’s two other children ― an-8 year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl — are both healthy, Mull said Thursday.

Jerrail Mickens’ bond was set at $150,000 and Porscha Mickens' bond has been set at $50,000, court records show. Following their release, both must wear a GPS monitor, and the Division of Family and Children Services will determine if they’re allowed to have contact with their other children, according to the court order.

Prosecutors in the case argued that Jerrail and Porscha Mickens should remain held without bond, Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh told AJC.com.

“It was not a consensual order on our part, but we told the judge if she were inclined to grant bond that we would suggest high bond amounts with stringent conditions,” he said.

Mull maintained that both of her clients are innocent and said that will be seen at trial.

As of Thursday evening, both Jerrail and Porcha Mickens remained held at the Hall County Jail.

