Newton sheriff says deadly shooting was drug-related, seeks video

The sheriff’s office is asking residents of Mountain View Estates, which is about a mile from Woods Creek Court, to provide any outdoor video footage taken Monday between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A neighbor, Earl Payne, said his wife called 911 earlier in the day after noticing the vehicle, which she felt was suspiciously parked across the street from their home, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Soon after, Payne said they noticed a white SUV pulled up next to the car and several people got inside before driving off. When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the vehicle about a mile away, the news station reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.