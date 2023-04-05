X

Newton sheriff says deadly shooting was drug-related, seeks video

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking video footage from homeowners in hopes of solving a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured near Covington on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they are investigating the shooting as a drug-related incident, without elaborating. A motive is unclear at this time.

Newton deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. to the Wildcat Creek Estates subdivision near Ga. 162 after a 21-year-old man showed up at Piedmont Newton Hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived in the subdivision, they found a man dead inside a vehicle on Woods Creek Court, according to an incident report.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Braxton Singleton by the sheriff’s office.

Hours later, a third victim checked into Gwinnett County Medical Center with a gunshot wound, and deputies are working to see if they were connected to the initial shooting.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents of Mountain View Estates, which is about a mile from Woods Creek Court, to provide any outdoor video footage taken Monday between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A neighbor, Earl Payne, said his wife called 911 earlier in the day after noticing the vehicle, which she felt was suspiciously parked across the street from their home, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Soon after, Payne said they noticed a white SUV pulled up next to the car and several people got inside before driving off. When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the vehicle about a mile away, the news station reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University faculty
5h ago

