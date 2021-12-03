New Georgia insurance chief sworn in as former one starts prison term

Jim Beck was convicted in October, clearing the way for King to shed the interim title as King seeks a full term office in 2022. As it happened, King took the oath one day after Beck, 60, reported to the federal prison camp at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. Beck was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for stealing $2 million from a former employer.

Kemp praised his fellow Republican, King, who is a former Doraville police chief and longtime Georgia National Guard general.