New gang prosecution unit leads to indictments of alleged Bloods members

The creation of the unit was spearheaded by Carr and Gov. Brian Kemp. Former Fulton County prosecutor Cara Convery leads the unit.

“It was a tough decision to leave (the Fulton County DA’s Office) but ultimately I was really excited about the opportunity to grow something and make it into something that is going to impact the statewide community,” Convery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during an interview in August.

Convery’s team now includes four prosecutors who work with prosecutors across the state.

“I want the most effective prosecution of gangs statewide,” she said. “We care about those communities, wherever they are statewide. It’s not in just the Buckheads or the super affluent communities. Sometimes it means the most vulnerable spaces are spaces where unfortunately poverty and these gangs have been able to take strongholds.”

Convery said Georgia’s gang problem includes national and local gangs and local gangs with national ties. Members can be found both in communities and in the state’s prison system, she said. It’s an issue her former boss, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has taken on with alacrity.

“I’m not going to negotiate with gang members. I am not going to allow pleas. We are going to find you, we are going to convict you and we are going to send you to prison for the rest of your days and I’m not apologizing for that,” Willis said last month while announcing a 220-count indictment involving 26 alleged members of the Drug Rich gang.

It was her most recent use of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act against suspected gang members. Willis has used RICO at least five times to target alleged gangs, including Young Thug and YSL.

“RICO is a tool that allows prosecutors offices and law enforcement to tell the whole story,” she said. “We use as a tool so (the jury) can have all the information to make a wise decision.”

Because not every judicial circuit has the manpower Fulton County does, Convery hopes her office can help smaller jurisdictions.

“I believe in the concept of trying to work together to take on this problem,” she said.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Ken Howard oversees the GBI’s gang task force.

“(Gangs) are in every county, every city, no matter how rural,” he said. “They have a presence, a very strong presence.”

Combatting the problem is a constant challenge, particularly within the prison system when inmates affiliate with gangs behind bars; some return to their original alliances upon release, he said. Gang investigations can take longer and be more difficult than other cases, he said.

“You don’t get a lot of cooperation from citizens when you are doing gang crimes,” he said. “A lot of times is because the citizens are afraid that if the gang find out they are cooperating, they would be retaliation.”

The GBI and Butts County Sheriff’s Office just completed a year-long investigation that yielded 200 arrest warrants against 69 defendants, including 16 suspected members of the Gangster Disciples. The investigation targeted a suspected hybrid street gang accused of aggravated assaults, drive-by shootings, drug trafficking and weapon offenses.

The GBI recruits officers from rural and small law enforcement agencies to join the gang task force, which allows them to share intelligence, trends, evidence and information.

Capt. Ralph Woolfolk, the Atlanta Police Department’s former homicide commander, is now focused on gangs as the department’s special enforcement section’s assistant commander. His department worked with state state partners to ensure officers are properly trained in identifying gang members and crimes through the state’s gang statue.

“That’s the purpose of the training, that we utilize the full scale of our police department, the size and strength of our entire police department to fully understand that gang statue and its appropriate use,” said Woolfolk, who oversees fugitives, gangs and asset forfeiture for the department.

Authorities say gangs are behind 75 to 80 percent of violent crime throughout metro Atlanta, including many homicide cases. With more than 50,000 documented gang members across the state, according to state databases, and an increasing number of gang members released from the prison system on a regular basis, Woolfolk said working together with other agencies such as the Fulton County DA, AG’s Office and GBI is essential.

“It’s a true collaborative that hinges heavily on sharing information on training and data and preparation and research,” he said. “We are already seeing a significant impact, we are seeing the impact from a data perspective surrounding violent crime being committed in our city, as we see violent crime trends have been correlated with specific gang operations we’ve done throughout these city. We are confident our efforts are working.”