Neighbors rally for change after 2 killed, 4 injured in Atlanta park shooting

Neighbors and community organizers gathered across from the Windsor Street park Tuesday evening to honor the victims and remind residents that the violence has to stop. Many of them said that Sunday’s shooting was sparked among residents living outside of Mechanicsville who came to the park to enjoy the ball game.

“Tonight we are rallying for peace. There have been way too many lives lost in this community,” said Janikqua Cutno, an organizer with CHRIS 180. “Today we have decided to step up. Today we have decided to take a stand. And we have decided to say we’re going to stop shooting and start living.”

Residents of Mechanicsville Kenny Redding (right) and Terence Denson (center) speak to a neighbor after a peaceful rally held at Windsor Plaza on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, where gunfire left two people dead Sunday and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Any death is a tragedy, Hampton said, but it’s especially unfortunate when children are involved.

“We are just asking the citizens to just find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” the deputy chief said during a press conference the night of the shooting. “We are just asking people to step away. We are asking people to let bygones be bygones.

But even with the recent gun violence, residents of Mechanicsville say that their neighborhood is safe. For Kenny Redding and Denson, it’s a community where everyone looks out for each other.

“We’ve got a peaceful community overall. You can tell this is a safe community,” Redding said. “If you come here on a regular night, you’ll see a lot of people jogging and walking their dogs.”

LaShannon Dickey was raised in Mechanicsville and now raises her two children in the neighborhood. As a regular at the park, she never viewed it as an unsafe space and refuses to do so now. She hopes that neighbors can overcome the tragedy and create a stronger and safer community.

“There’s a lot of things that we can change, there’s a lot of stuff that we can work on,” Dickey said. “Everybody has the same agenda. It takes everybody to do this. This is our safe haven, not only for us but for our kids as well.”

DeMicha Luster (right), founder of The Urban Advocate, speaks with Board of Education Rep, District 1 Katie Howard in front of the gun violence prevention mural the organization created weeks ago. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Founder of The Urban Advocate, DeMicha Luster said that the area surrounding Rosa L. Burney Park is “a hotspot for crime.” She hopes that efforts to improve the neighborhood are taken seriously by officials. Most importantly, she hopes that authorities listen to neighbors and their suggestions for improvements.

“How many times do you see people’s actual lived experiences be considered for the interventions that are applied? The piece that tends to be missing are community changes from the bottom up; it’s usually from the top down,” Luster said.

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told the City Council’s public safety committee Monday afternoon that the investigation was still active and the homicide unit was “working those leads as fast as they can.” A suspect has not been identified and there were no cameras in the park, but investigators are looking at surrounding camera footage.

Tipsters can call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.