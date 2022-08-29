Neighbor says suspect fled after shooting woman outside DeKalb home

DeKalb County police responded to the neighborhood off Young Road shortly after noon and found the woman’s black pickup truck parked on Dunbarton Drive. The victim, who appeared to be in her 30s, was unable to tell officers what happened, according to a police spokesperson.

Dominique Sanderson, who lives nearby, told Channel 2 Action News officers came knocking on his door looking for the gunman, who was believed to have jumped inside a vehicle seen parked in Sanderson’s driveway.