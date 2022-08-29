ajc logo
Neighbor says suspect fled after shooting woman outside DeKalb home

Woman in critical condition after being found shot inside car in DeKalb County, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot inside a truck in a Redan neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

DeKalb County police responded to the neighborhood off Young Road shortly after noon and found the woman’s black pickup truck parked on Dunbarton Drive. The victim, who appeared to be in her 30s, was unable to tell officers what happened, according to a police spokesperson.

Dominique Sanderson, who lives nearby, told Channel 2 Action News officers came knocking on his door looking for the gunman, who was believed to have jumped inside a vehicle seen parked in Sanderson’s driveway.

“We didn’t know who they were, and by the time we found out, the cops said themselves they were pulling out (of the driveway),” Sanderson said. “Somebody was running through our backyard with a backpack.”

He said investigators were looking for a gold Honda Accord or CR-V.

DeKalb police have not released any further details about the shooting, including a possible motive. It was not clear if any suspects had been identified or arrested Monday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

