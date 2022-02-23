Murder conviction dismissed for mother in Newton County newborn’s death

In October 2017, Bell reported the baby missing from the family’s mobile home. That night, Caliyah’s father, Christopher Michael McNabb, angrily demanded the child’s return in front of television cameras. It’s likely that the newborn was already dead by the time McNabb pleaded for the community’s help in finding her, according to investigators.

The following day, Caliyah’s body was found in a drawstring Nike bag in a wooded area not far from the family’s home.

McNabb was the first to be arrested and charged in Caliyah’s death. Months later, Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Following a joint trial, both Bell and McNabb were convicted in the death of Caliyah. The newborn died from blunt force trauma to the head. She had multiple skull fractures and her teeth poked through her gums, a GBI investigator testified at the trial.

Caption Chris McNabb and Caliyah McNabb (Newton County Sheriff's Office) Caption Chris McNabb and Caliyah McNabb (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

McNabb, convicted of eight charges including felony murder, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Bell was sentenced to 30 years with 15 to serve for her convictions for second-degree murder, cruelty to children contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

During their May 2019 trial, both McNabb and Bell denied killing the baby.

“I’m innocent. I didn’t do it,” McNabb told Judge John Ott before his sentencing. “If you ever find out who did it, they deserve to be under the jail.”

Months later, both Bell and McNabb asked the court for new trials. Those initial requests were denied. McNabb’s appeal is now pending with the state Supreme Court. His is an inmate at Hays State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

In an emailed statement, Bell’s attorney said she is pleased with the ruling.

“Ms. Bell is happy that the Court of Appeals found what she had argued all along, that she did not kill her child and played no part in McNabb’s killing her child,” attorney Eric Crawford said.

Crawford said the appeals court noted that former DA Layla Zon, who prosecuted the case, said in her closing arguments that Bell was not involved in the baby’s death.

“With all of the negative public sentiment around Ms. Bell, mainly because her case was highly publicized and her trial streamed live over the internet, the Court of Appeals opinion was both courageous and correctly decided,” Crawford said. “We look forward to getting back into court for the resentencing.”