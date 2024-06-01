Emory University Hospital Midtown must divert and move some patients after massive water outage

Emory University Hospital Midtown needs to move some patients and divert ambulances a day after numerous water main breaks left much of Atlanta without water, a spokesperson for the hospital told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: TAYLOR CARPENTER / AJC Credit: TAYLOR CARPENTER / AJC

In a statement shared with The AJC, Emory University Hospital Midtown said it is taking the following steps:

The emergency department at Emory University Hospital Midtown remains on diversion for ambulance traffic with the exception of patients having urgent heart problems. Patients who walk in or drive to the emergency department are still being accepted and cared for as normal.

Some patients who need dialysis have been transferred to other Emory hospitals for treatment.

Most outpatient doctor’s appointments, such as oncology and radiology appointments, were rescheduled Saturday or were shifted to another Emory location.

Some laboratory testing has been moved to other Emory hospitals.

Urgent surgical cases will continue.

To keep the hospital cool and air conditioning running, 58,000 gallons of water have been brought in via six tanker trucks to use in the hospital’s chillers and cooling towers. The water is being supplied by a local fire department and delivered by a tanker truck company, the hospital said. Bottled water is also being distributed to patients throughout the hospital for drinking and personal care needs.

Emory University Hospital Midtown said the food services staff is following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for ensuring safe food preparation, but added food options are limited for patients, visitors and staff.

Earlier Saturday, Grady Memorial Hospital confirmed the hospital continues to experience low water pressure. Elective procedures remain canceled but the hospital remains “fully operational and our emergency room is accepting all patients,” according to a statement from Grady administrators late Saturday morning.

”Hospital leadership and our facilities team are working directly with our care teams to ensure we maintain the same level of quality medical care for our patients,” the statement said.

Much of Atlanta, including all of downtown, has been without water since Friday afternoon after crews began work to repair breaks on a 48-inch and 36-inch transmission line below Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Staff writer Caroline Silva contributed to this article.