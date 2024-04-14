Crime & Public Safety

Motorized scooter rider fatally hit by RV in Midtown, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a scooter rider was struck and killed by an RV at a midtown intersection Saturday night.

A man riding a scooter was killed Saturday night after being struck by an RV in midtown, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m., at the intersection of 16th Street and Spring Street, not far from the Arts Center MARTA Station. Responding officers found the man dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators believe the scooter rider was traveling on the sidewalk and went into the crosswalk, where he was hit by a 2008 Newmar Essex RV. Police said the RV driver was heading southbound on Spring Street and struck the scooter while turning right onto 16th Street.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The driver is not expected to face charges at this time, police said.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

