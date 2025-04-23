In June 2023, that bright light was placed into darkness.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Alivia’s mother, Alondra Hobbs, strapped her in a stroller and rolled it inside a bedroom closet at the family’s apartment on Misty Waters Drive that month.

Hobbs, who felt her life was “too much,” decided to abandon Alivia in the dark and cramped space without food or water, prosecutors said.

Her mummified body was found as many as four months later, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Alivia’s family received some closure, as Hobbs pleaded guilty to murder charges, the DA’s office said. Alivia was the eldest of three siblings, her obituary stated.

Inside the courtroom Wednesday, Hobbs’ defense attorney said the mother wanted to take responsibility for her actions and did not want a trial, Channel 2 Action News reported. Immediately after, Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced Hobbs to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors.

“Alivia Jordan did not deserve the slow, painful and lonely death she suffered at the hands of her mother,” DA Sherry Boston said in a statement. “I extend my deepest condolences to her family and I hope that they take some comfort in knowing Alondra Hobbs is being held accountable for her actions.”

On June 25, 2023, DeKalb police responded to the apartment complex after an anonymous 911 caller found Alivia inside the closet of one of the units. When officers arrived, they found the child still strapped into the stroller, the DA’s office said.

Investigators determined Hobbs had moved out months earlier. Following her arrest, prosecutors said the mother admitted to placing the child there.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

Hobbs has a history of arrests in DeKalb dating to 2019 when she was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in a family violence case, according to online records. She was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to attend anger management and parenting classes. In 2020, Hobbs was charged with battery related to family violence, records show. The disposition of that case is unclear.

Alivia’s funeral was held 10 days before Christmas in 2023.

In her statement Wednesday, Boston stressed that “abandoning a child is never the right choice.” She encouraged families in need of help or resources to visit FindHelpGA.org.

“(Alivia) was deeply loved and brought such joy to those around,” her obituary stated.