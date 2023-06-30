BREAKING: Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet

DeKalb County police have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of an abandoned apartment Sunday evening, months after its last tenant moved out.

Alondra Hobbs was arrested Thursday on charges of felony murder and second-degree cruelty to children in the death of her daughter, Alivia Hobbs-Jordan. In announcing the arrest, police did not disclose the manner of the child’s death.

According to a police report, around 9 p.m. Sunday, someone called investigators to the Hidden Valley Apartments south of Decatur after uncovering a child’s body in the closet of unit 27. The apartment had been vacant for many months, the next-door neighbor told police, but other neighbors said there had been a history of squatters.

Inside a closet, an officer made the grisly discovery. Only visible was a full head of hair, an arm and a leg of what appeared to be a much younger child, the officer said in the report. While her age had not been confirmed at that point, the officer guessed she must have been between 2 and 4 years old.

After trying to get in touch with the 911 caller, the officer realized the cellphone number was no longer in service.

The apartment complex, formerly known as Spring Valley, is located on Misty Waters Drive in the Candler-McAfee area of DeKalb, bordered by I-285 to the east and I-20 to the south. It is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

At the four listed addresses within the complex, police reported 56 crimes from 2017-2021. At least three people were killed there since 2017, culminating in a deadly shooting in April 2022.

Other crimes included aggravated assaults and robberies, and one arson. DeKalb listed 12 code complaints, the AJC’s investigation found.

