Midtown shooting suspect has arrest record, served in the U.S. Coast Guard

In 2020, Patterson was cited for three separate traffic violations in Saint Louis County and Phelps County, Missouri, court records show. Patterson holds fishing and hunting licenses in Georgia, records show.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to Northside Hospital Midtown on West Peachtree Street. Atlanta police later released photos of Patterson and identified him as the suspect.

“We have a multijurisdictional effort underway to bring this individual to justice and ensure that we remove him from the street,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “Everyone should consider him still armed and presenting a danger to whatever community he may find himself in.”

Cobb County police later said the car Patterson is believed to have left Midtown in was recovered near the Braves stadium. Nearly three hours after gunshots were fired in Midtown, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said the stolen car had been found in a parking garage along Heritage Court near The Battery Atlanta.

“We did get information that the shooter may have come to Cobb County so we began to actually check our flock cameras,” Delk said. “We went back and did discover that the vehicle had entered Cobb County.”

The cameras detected Patterson in the area about 12:30 p.m. As of Wednesday evening there had been no eyewitness confirmations that Patterson remained in the area.