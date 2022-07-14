Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son

The other counts of murder and child cruelty accuse Black of failing to seek medical treatment for Hamilton, while the aggravated assault charge accuses her of hitting her son in the head. The indictment’s final charge claims she concealed Hamilton’s death by leaving him in the woods and lying about his whereabouts.

The discovery of Hamilton’s body on Feb. 26, 1999, was shrouded in mystery because police could not determine the child’s cause of death, Boston said during Wednesday’s news conference. The 6-year-old’s body was unidentifiable because it lay in the woods for months before it was discovered. At the time, investigators said the child appeared to have been healthy and showed no obvious physical injuries. Hamilton was well-dressed and appeared to have been carefully placed near the cemetery.

Several years before Hamilton’s body was found, Black was involved in another person’s death, according to court records from Mecklenburg County in North Carolina. On Sept. 7, 1994, she was convicted of manslaughter at the age of 17. She served more than a year in prison before being released on Nov. 8, 1995.

The DeKalb District Attorney’s Office confirmed Black’s manslaughter conviction but could not provide any further details about the incident. The Mecklenburg superior court clerk has not responded to an open records request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Boston’s team is still building its case and is asking for more information from the public. Anyone who may have known or interacted with Black or Hamilton between December 1998 and February 1999 is asked to call the DeKalb DA Office’s cold case tip line at 404-371-2444. Callers may remain anonymous.

