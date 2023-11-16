Mother, 7-month-old boy recovering following shooting at DeKalb home

A woman was nursing her 7-month-old son — the two of them nearly falling asleep — when they were both struck by bullets at their DeKalb County home.

Since Monday’s incident, a family member said in a GoFundMe campaign that the baby has been doing well, adding that “he is such a fighter.”

DeKalb police said they were called to a house on Wildginger Run in the Snapfinger area around 9:30 p.m. Monday and determined that the bullets that went into the home were fired from the outside. The woman and her son were both grazed, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

“We were literally probably one second away from being in a deep sleep, and then I just heard bullets shooting through the wall. When I grabbed him to get on the floor .... he was already bleeding and screaming,” the victim, who did not want to be publicly identified, told Channel 2 Action News.

The woman told the news station that her baby was hit in the head and the back of his shoulder. She explained that a bullet grazed her arm, and she now thinks that might have spared her child from more serious injuries.

“I don’t know if it grazed (me) and then hit him because it didn’t puncture too deeply to where he is OK and he is functional,” she said.

The woman added that she does not think the gunfire was intended for her and her son, Channel 2 reported.

Jamea Daniels, the woman’s sister, stated in the GoFundMe that both are recovering, but medical bills are starting to stack up. She said that returning to the DeKalb home may also not be an option for her sister, who now feels unsafe at the residence. The family is trying to raise funds for medical and relocation costs.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

