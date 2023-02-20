BreakingNews
UPDATE: 4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
Mother, 64, stabbed son to death during dispute at DeKalb home, police say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A 64-year-old woman stabbed her son to death at a home in Stone Mountain on Sunday night, DeKalb County police said.

Robert Franklin, 43, died after he was stabbed multiple times at a home in the 5400 block of Mountain View Pass, police confirmed. His mother, Carolyn Williams, was arrested at the scene, police said.

Officers were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a domestic disturbance. Inside the house, which is located in a cul-de-sac neighborhood of two-story, single-family homes, officers found Franklin suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

Williams was taken into custody that night and booked into the DeKalb jail on one count of felony murder Monday morning, online jail records show. She remains in jail without bond.

Police did not say what caused the dispute or how it escalated into a fatal stabbing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

