Mother, 64, stabbed son to death during dispute at DeKalb home, police say

Robert Franklin, 43, died after he was stabbed multiple times at a home in the 5400 block of Mountain View Pass, police confirmed. His mother, Carolyn Williams, was arrested at the scene, police said.

Officers were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a domestic disturbance. Inside the house, which is located in a cul-de-sac neighborhood of two-story, single-family homes, officers found Franklin suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.