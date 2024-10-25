Morehouse College student killed in car crash

“Jayden was a vibrant member of our campus community, known for his creativity, kindness, and dedication to his studies,” college leaders said. His “presence enriched the lives of everyone around him.”

Mango was admired for his generous spirit and his passion for storytelling.

“On behalf of the Morehouse community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Jayden’s family, friends, classmates, and professors,” college administrators said. “The passing of such a bright, promising young man is deeply felt across our entire community. We ask that you keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this profound loss.”

Counseling services are available to students and staff who need support, the college said.

Mango’s death comes just as the campus is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends on the calendar: Homecoming, which will be on Saturday. It is also just over a year after a crash took the lives of two students, roommates Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr.

The sophomore business administration students were driving fast on Church Street in East Point on Sept. 4, 2023, when their vehicle left the road, hit two power poles and overturned. Both died at the scene.

