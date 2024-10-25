Crime & Public Safety

Morehouse College student killed in car crash

Morehouse College is mourning the death of Jayden Mango, a junior who was killed in a car crash on Thursday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC FILE PHOTO)

By
32 minutes ago

Just days before homecoming weekend, Morehouse College is mourning the death of a student killed in a crash.

Jayden Mango, a junior from Pelham studying cinema, television and emerging media studies, died early Thursday morning, the college said in a statement. It was not clear where the crash occurred.

“Jayden was a vibrant member of our campus community, known for his creativity, kindness, and dedication to his studies,” college leaders said. His “presence enriched the lives of everyone around him.”

Mango was admired for his generous spirit and his passion for storytelling.

“On behalf of the Morehouse community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Jayden’s family, friends, classmates, and professors,” college administrators said. “The passing of such a bright, promising young man is deeply felt across our entire community. We ask that you keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this profound loss.”

Counseling services are available to students and staff who need support, the college said.

Mango’s death comes just as the campus is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends on the calendar: Homecoming, which will be on Saturday. It is also just over a year after a crash took the lives of two students, roommates Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr.

ExploreTwo Morehouse College students die in car crash

The sophomore business administration students were driving fast on Church Street in East Point on Sept. 4, 2023, when their vehicle left the road, hit two power poles and overturned. Both died at the scene.

