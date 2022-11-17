More than 1.6 million Georgians expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving

Those driving through Atlanta next week should expect heavier traffic than normal, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Doug Turnbull, a Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic, said the Wednesday before the holiday is typically the busiest travel time. Expect traffic jams again Sunday when travelers return home ahead of the work week, he said.

According to the transportation analytics company INRIX, travelers should avoid hitting the road during peak hours, including Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. On Thursday through Sunday, expect the most drivers on the road in the afternoon hours.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different,” said Bob Pishue, INRIX transportation analyst. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the holiday weekend. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

Routine car maintenance is key for those planning trips, including a full tank of gas and properly inflated tired, according to Ashley Frasca, WSB traffic reporter.

“Everyone on the road with you wants to arrive safely and on time, too, so allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and don’t follow too closely in traffic,” Frasca said.

STAY SAFE ON THE ROADS

1. Obey the posted speed limit.

2. Do not drive impaired. Consider a rideshare service or designate a sober driver.

3. Buckle up. Make sure children are properly restrained, too.

4. Pay attention. Limit distractions and remain hands-free of phones.

5. Plan your trip. Minimize stops and pack an emergency roadside kit.

Source: Georgia Department of Public Safety